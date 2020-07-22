Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:14 PM

12 Apartments for rent in Leonardtown, MD with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leonardtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ...

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
23405 MARVIEW COURT
23405 Marview Court, Leonardtown, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
2306 sqft
BEAUTIFUL NEW TOWNHOME located in Clark's Rest.
Results within 1 mile of Leonardtown

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
44980 Hamptons Blvd., Unit 418
44980 Hamptons Blvd, St. Mary's County, MD
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
apartment community
Results within 5 miles of Leonardtown

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
23306 JONQUIL LANE
23306 Jonquil Lane, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2830 sqft
Lovely end unit duplex on a corner lot in Wildewood.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22967 THORNBURY DRIVE
22967 Thornbury Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
4739 sqft
Beautiful 5 bedroom home located on a corner lot in Forrest Farms Subdivision.! Move in now. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless Steel appliances, center island, and pantry.

Last updated October 16 at 10:40 PM
1 Unit Available
26451 REED COURT
26451 Reed Court, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1344 sqft
Move In Ready! 3 bedroom 2 full bath, large backyard with available shed for extra storage. Attached 2car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Leonardtown

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22263 COLMAR LANE
22263 Colmar Lane, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1522 sqft
GREAT LOCATION! 3 bed 2 bath rambler in the heart of Saint Mary's. This home is off a quiet street but easily accessible by short walk to a large park off Chancellors Run Road.

Last updated July 22 at 08:41 PM
1 Unit Available
44215 Devonshire Way
44215 Devonshire Way, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2072 sqft
This pet friendly single family home is 2 stories with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and an attached 2 car garage.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22426 GREENVIEW COURT
22426 Greenview Court, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1992 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!! 3 Bed 2 Bath Townhome with awesome proximity to everything you need! Solomons Island, shopping/recreation and PAX River Naval Base will be right at your fingertips.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
45692 FRIGATE PLACE
45692 Frigate Place, California, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
972 sqft
Split foyer with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The basement is unfinished. One car garage. Large yard. The home is in a nice community in Great Mills. Close to Pax. Large yard on cul de sac. No pets. No vouchers at this time.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
46048 SALTMARSH DRIVE DR
46048 Saltmarsh Drive, St. Mary's County, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Beautiful and in excellent condition interior townhouse in the new section of Westbury. Enter into the spacious townhouse and descend to the large lower level family room or up to the spacious and sunny living room.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
22806 OLD ROLLING ROAD
22806 Old Rolling Road, California, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
884 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom 1 full bath. Washer and dryer are included. . Rent includes water,sewer and all grass cutting. 6 month lease to start then month to month after that. Must have good credit. NO Pets..

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
28765 RIVERWATCH COURT
28765 Riverwatch Dr, St. Mary's County, MD
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2408 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 28765 RIVERWATCH COURT in St. Mary's County. View photos, descriptions and more!
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Leonardtown, MD

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Leonardtown apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

