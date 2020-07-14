3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse bbq/grill

Absolutely gorgeous 4 Bedroom/3 1/2 Bathroom home in the Georgian Colonies community. Features: fresh paint, separate dining room, gourmet kitchen, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, hard-wood floor, fully finished basement includes a spacious recreation room, sliding glass door out to your fully fenced, brick patio waiting for your grill and outdoor furniture! fourth bedroom and bathroom in the basement and utility room with plenty of storage space. Close to the Glenmont metro, endless shopping and food. Minimum 2 year lease credit score over 680 $40 application fee per adult.