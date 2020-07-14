All apartments in Leisure World
3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE

Location

3916 Tynewick Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
bbq/grill
Absolutely gorgeous 4 Bedroom/3 1/2 Bathroom home in the Georgian Colonies community. Features: fresh paint, separate dining room, gourmet kitchen, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, hard-wood floor, fully finished basement includes a spacious recreation room, sliding glass door out to your fully fenced, brick patio waiting for your grill and outdoor furniture! fourth bedroom and bathroom in the basement and utility room with plenty of storage space. Close to the Glenmont metro, endless shopping and food. Minimum 2 year lease credit score over 680 $40 application fee per adult.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have any available units?
3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have?
Some of 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3916 TYNEWICK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
