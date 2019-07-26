All apartments in Leisure World
Find more places like 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 AM

3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE

3833 Gleneagles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leisure World
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3833 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
55+ Gated Community. 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath townhouse. Laminate wood flooring in leaving room and master bedroom. Owner is Renting main level and upper level. Owner will occupy the basement to store her personal things.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have any available units?
3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
Is 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Leisure World 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLeisure World 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Leisure World Apartments with BalconiesLeisure World Apartments with Gyms
Leisure World Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VACalverton, MD
Cloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDKettering, MDDranesville, VAFort Meade, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America