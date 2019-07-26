55+ Gated Community. 3 bedroom 1 and a half bath townhouse. Laminate wood flooring in leaving room and master bedroom. Owner is Renting main level and upper level. Owner will occupy the basement to store her personal things.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have any available units?
3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
Is 3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3833 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.