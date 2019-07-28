All apartments in Leisure World
Find more places like 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:50 AM

3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE

3629 Gleneagles Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leisure World
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

3629 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE SUN FILLED PATIO, WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT, REMODELED KITCHED. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! THIS UNIT IS A MUST SEE!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have any available units?
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have?
Some of 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Leisure World 2 Bedroom ApartmentsLeisure World 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Leisure World Apartments with BalconiesLeisure World Apartments with Gyms
Leisure World Apartments with Hardwood FloorsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDHerndon, VAHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDBrookmont, MDPimmit Hills, VAGreat Falls, VATravilah, MDLake Barcroft, VACalverton, MD
Cloverly, MDFriendship Heights Village, MDMitchellville, MDRedland, MDKettering, MDDranesville, VAFort Meade, MDColesville, MDWolf Trap, VAFranconia, VANorth Kensington, MDClinton, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of America