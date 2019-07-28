Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Leisure World
Find more places like 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE
Last updated July 28 2019 at 2:50 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE
3629 Gleneagles Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Leisure World
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Location
3629 Gleneagles Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
all utils included
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL OPEN FLOOR PLAN, LARGE SUN FILLED PATIO, WOOD FLOORS THROUGH OUT, REMODELED KITCHED. ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN RENT! THIS UNIT IS A MUST SEE!!!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have any available units?
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leisure World, MD
.
What amenities does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have?
Some of 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leisure World
.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE offer parking?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have a pool?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3629 GLEN EAGLES DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Similar Pages
Leisure World 2 Bedroom Apartments
Leisure World 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments
Leisure World Apartments with Balconies
Leisure World Apartments with Gyms
Leisure World Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Germantown, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Reston, VA
North Bethesda, MD
Ellicott City, MD
Fairfax, VA
Laurel, MD
Wheaton, MD
Herndon, VA
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Brookmont, MD
Pimmit Hills, VA
Great Falls, VA
Travilah, MD
Lake Barcroft, VA
Calverton, MD
Cloverly, MD
Friendship Heights Village, MD
Mitchellville, MD
Redland, MD
Kettering, MD
Dranesville, VA
Fort Meade, MD
Colesville, MD
Wolf Trap, VA
Franconia, VA
North Kensington, MD
Clinton, MD
Apartments Near Colleges
Howard Community College
University of Maryland-Baltimore County
Marymount University
American University
Catholic University of America