Home
/
Leisure World, MD
/
3314 CHISWICK COURT
Last updated March 30 2019 at 9:05 AM
3314 CHISWICK COURT
3314 Chiswick Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
3314 Chiswick Court, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor
Amenities
all utils included
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath unit, new carpet and freshly painted. Beautiful views from the unit. All utilities included in the rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT have any available units?
3314 CHISWICK COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Leisure World, MD
.
Is 3314 CHISWICK COURT currently offering any rent specials?
3314 CHISWICK COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3314 CHISWICK COURT pet-friendly?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Leisure World
.
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT offer parking?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT does not offer parking.
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT have a pool?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT does not have a pool.
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT have accessible units?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3314 CHISWICK COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 3314 CHISWICK COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
