Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

15100 INTERLACHEN

15100 Interlachen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15100 Interlachen Drive, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

recently renovated
elevator
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
elevator
This is a must see!! Cute as a button, well kept and upgraded unit. Luxury kitchen, separate dining room, spacious bedroom with closet and bath. Ready to move in, call and tour TODAY!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15100 INTERLACHEN have any available units?
15100 INTERLACHEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
Is 15100 INTERLACHEN currently offering any rent specials?
15100 INTERLACHEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15100 INTERLACHEN pet-friendly?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 15100 INTERLACHEN offer parking?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN does not offer parking.
Does 15100 INTERLACHEN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15100 INTERLACHEN have a pool?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN does not have a pool.
Does 15100 INTERLACHEN have accessible units?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN does not have accessible units.
Does 15100 INTERLACHEN have units with dishwashers?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15100 INTERLACHEN have units with air conditioning?
No, 15100 INTERLACHEN does not have units with air conditioning.

