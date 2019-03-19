All apartments in Leisure World
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

14512 ELMHAN COURT

14512 Elmhan Court · No Longer Available
Location

14512 Elmhan Court, Leisure World, MD 20906
Rossmoor

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Gorgeous; 3 bedroom 2 baths; updated kitchen 's granite counters and cabinets; new paint, carpet; kitchen wide opens onto dining room; extra room off the kitchen. Utilities paid by owner. See any day until 7 PM.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have any available units?
14512 ELMHAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have?
Some of 14512 ELMHAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14512 ELMHAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14512 ELMHAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14512 ELMHAN COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14512 ELMHAN COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Leisure World.
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT offer parking?
No, 14512 ELMHAN COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14512 ELMHAN COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have a pool?
No, 14512 ELMHAN COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have accessible units?
No, 14512 ELMHAN COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14512 ELMHAN COURT has units with dishwashers.
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14512 ELMHAN COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
