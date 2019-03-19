Gorgeous; 3 bedroom 2 baths; updated kitchen 's granite counters and cabinets; new paint, carpet; kitchen wide opens onto dining room; extra room off the kitchen. Utilities paid by owner. See any day until 7 PM.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have any available units?
14512 ELMHAN COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Leisure World, MD.
What amenities does 14512 ELMHAN COURT have?
Some of 14512 ELMHAN COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14512 ELMHAN COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14512 ELMHAN COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.