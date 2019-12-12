14405 Long Green Drive, Layhill, MD 20906 Wheaton-Glenmont
Amenities
patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful tranquil wooded community. 3 bdr, 2.5 bath townhouse with a rear deck, skylights, two sliding doors to both the deck and the fully fenced in patio. Fully finished walkout basement with a fireplace and full bath.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have any available units?
14405 LONG GREEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
Is 14405 LONG GREEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
14405 LONG GREEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.