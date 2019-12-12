All apartments in Layhill
Last updated December 12 2019 at 4:00 PM

14405 LONG GREEN DR

14405 Long Green Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14405 Long Green Drive, Layhill, MD 20906
Wheaton-Glenmont

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
Beautiful tranquil wooded community. 3 bdr, 2.5 bath townhouse with a rear deck, skylights, two sliding doors to both the deck and the fully fenced in patio. Fully finished walkout basement with a fireplace and full bath.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have any available units?
14405 LONG GREEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
Is 14405 LONG GREEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
14405 LONG GREEN DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14405 LONG GREEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 14405 LONG GREEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layhill.
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 14405 LONG GREEN DR offers parking.
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14405 LONG GREEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have a pool?
No, 14405 LONG GREEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have accessible units?
No, 14405 LONG GREEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 14405 LONG GREEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14405 LONG GREEN DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 14405 LONG GREEN DR does not have units with air conditioning.

