All apartments in Layhill
Find more places like 14209 TREE HOUSE TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Layhill, MD
/
14209 TREE HOUSE TER
Last updated March 9 2020 at 10:43 AM

14209 TREE HOUSE TER

14209 Tree House Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

14209 Tree House Terrace, Layhill, MD 20906

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Beautiful & Spacious Townhouse, 5 Level End unit; Totally Renovated through-out! Big Country Kitchen, Dining room and Sunken Living room. Master bedroom with double mirror closets, private bath, two another good size bed rooms. Basement at walk-out level with large Recreation area with Electric Fireplace, a full bath, laundry room and storage area. Fenced at rear yard with low deck. Convenient Location; minutes from Glenmont Metro, ICC/MD200, shopping centers. Ready for immediately occupancy! NO PETS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have any available units?
14209 TREE HOUSE TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Layhill, MD.
What amenities does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have?
Some of 14209 TREE HOUSE TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14209 TREE HOUSE TER currently offering any rent specials?
14209 TREE HOUSE TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14209 TREE HOUSE TER pet-friendly?
No, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Layhill.
Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER offer parking?
Yes, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER offers parking.
Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have a pool?
No, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER does not have a pool.
Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have accessible units?
No, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER does not have accessible units.
Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER has units with dishwashers.
Does 14209 TREE HOUSE TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 14209 TREE HOUSE TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MDBethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MD
Fairfax, VALaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDColesville, MDGlenmont, MDAspen Hill, MDCloverly, MDLeisure World, MDOlney, MD
White Oak, MDNorth Kensington, MDFairland, MDCalverton, MDSouth Kensington, MDBurtonsville, MDForest Glen, MDRedland, MDBeltsville, MDAdelphi, MDCollege Park, MDTakoma Park, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Washington Adventist UniversityHoward Community College
University of Maryland-University CollegeUniversity of Maryland-Baltimore County
University of Maryland-College Park