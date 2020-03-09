14209 TREE HOUSE TER

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

Beautiful & Spacious Townhouse, 5 Level End unit; Totally Renovated through-out! Big Country Kitchen, Dining room and Sunken Living room. Master bedroom with double mirror closets, private bath, two another good size bed rooms. Basement at walk-out level with large Recreation area with Electric Fireplace, a full bath, laundry room and storage area. Fenced at rear yard with low deck. Convenient Location; minutes from Glenmont Metro, ICC/MD200, shopping centers. Ready for immediately occupancy! NO PETS.