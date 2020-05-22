All apartments in Laurel
Last updated July 13 2020 at 10:58 AM

Tall Oaks

Open Now until 6pm
3515 Leslie Way · (424) 363-8455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3515 Leslie Way, Laurel, MD 20724
Maryland City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 186-101 · Avail. Oct 4

$1,223

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 210-004 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,246

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

Unit 188-103 · Avail. Nov 7

$1,281

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 188-003 · Avail. now

$1,472

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 192-101 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,496

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft

Unit 3527-101 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,498

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 202-T1 · Avail. now

$1,679

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft

Unit 206-201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,739

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

Unit 188-201 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,763

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft

See 5+ more

4 Bedrooms

Unit 202-202 · Avail. now

$1,877

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 202-002 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,918

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Unit 190-002 · Avail. now

$2,066

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Tall Oaks.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
24hr gym
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
hot tub
Located between Baltimore and Washington, DC, Tall Oaks has undergone major renovations. New kitchens w/ granite counter tops and all new windows are a few of the amazing updates. Now, you can live in this great home for less!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $300-two month's rent
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Tall Oaks have any available units?
Tall Oaks has 20 units available starting at $1,223 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Tall Oaks have?
Some of Tall Oaks's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Tall Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Tall Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Tall Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Tall Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Tall Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Tall Oaks offers parking.
Does Tall Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Tall Oaks offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Tall Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Tall Oaks has a pool.
Does Tall Oaks have accessible units?
No, Tall Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Tall Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Tall Oaks has units with dishwashers.

