Tall Oaks.

1 of 27
VERIFIED 1 hour AGO
1 Bedroom
$1,223
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
$1,246
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
$1,281
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,472
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft
$1,496
Click to see floorplan
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft
$1,498
2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,679
Click to see floorplan
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1168 sqft
$1,739
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft
$1,763
3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1213 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,877
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft
$1,918
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft
$2,066
Click to see floorplan
4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1283 sqft