Laurelton Court

704 Gorman Ave · (301) 804-6808
Location

704 Gorman Ave, Laurel, MD 20707
Grove

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Laurelton Court.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
bathtub
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
internet access
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
cc payments
e-payments
hot tub
online portal
In the heart of Laurel, Maryland, Laurelton Court rises above the standard of comfort and convenience in apartment living. Laurelton Court has a quiet, country feel, yet gives you total access to Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Laurelton Court have any available units?
Laurelton Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does Laurelton Court have?
Some of Laurelton Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Laurelton Court currently offering any rent specials?
Laurelton Court is offering the following rent specials: Tour Our Communities Virtually and Apply online for Free with Promo Code: FREEAPP
Is Laurelton Court pet-friendly?
Yes, Laurelton Court is pet friendly.
Does Laurelton Court offer parking?
Yes, Laurelton Court offers parking.
Does Laurelton Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, Laurelton Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Laurelton Court have a pool?
Yes, Laurelton Court has a pool.
Does Laurelton Court have accessible units?
No, Laurelton Court does not have accessible units.
Does Laurelton Court have units with dishwashers?
No, Laurelton Court does not have units with dishwashers.
