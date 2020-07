Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet extra storage microwave oven refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym playground pool pool table volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly bbq/grill game room lobby

The exciting yet park like setting community of Crestleigh is designed with convenience and comfort in mind. Featuring large 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartments close to shopping centers, great parks, schools, University of Maryland, Fort Meade, NASA, NSA, and BWI Airport. You will also enjoy complete recreational facilities which include a community center with a renovated party room, billiard room, wading pool/play area, Olympic size pool, playground and volleyball courts.