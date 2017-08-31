All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 9442 TREVINO TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
9442 TREVINO TERRACE
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:08 AM

9442 TREVINO TERRACE

9442 Trevino Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

9442 Trevino Terrace, Laurel, MD 20708

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome offers a 1 car garage, eat in kitchen, wood floors and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have any available units?
9442 TREVINO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have?
Some of 9442 TREVINO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9442 TREVINO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9442 TREVINO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 TREVINO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College