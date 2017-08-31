Rent Calculator
Last updated September 14 2019 at 3:08 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9442 TREVINO TERRACE
9442 Trevino Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
9442 Trevino Terrace, Laurel, MD 20708
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This adorable 3 bedroom 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath townhome offers a 1 car garage, eat in kitchen, wood floors and much more!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have any available units?
9442 TREVINO TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time.
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have?
Some of 9442 TREVINO TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 9442 TREVINO TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
9442 TREVINO TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9442 TREVINO TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE offer parking?
Yes, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE offers parking.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have a pool?
No, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 9442 TREVINO TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9442 TREVINO TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
