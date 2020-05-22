All apartments in Laurel
Last updated October 18 2019 at 11:24 AM

909 7TH STREET

909 Seventh Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 Seventh Street, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
2 bedroom upper level unit. located in a court. $35 application fee for each applicant. no washer and dryer in unit but laundry mate nearby. Must have good credit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 7TH STREET have any available units?
909 7TH STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 909 7TH STREET currently offering any rent specials?
909 7TH STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 7TH STREET pet-friendly?
No, 909 7TH STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 909 7TH STREET offer parking?
No, 909 7TH STREET does not offer parking.
Does 909 7TH STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 909 7TH STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 7TH STREET have a pool?
No, 909 7TH STREET does not have a pool.
Does 909 7TH STREET have accessible units?
No, 909 7TH STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 909 7TH STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 909 7TH STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 909 7TH STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 7TH STREET does not have units with air conditioning.

