Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

908 Carroll Ave

908 Carroll Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

908 Carroll Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
media room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
Available 03/15/20 Beautiful home in a perfect location - Property Id: 236639

Open concept kitchen and living area
Large den with independent entrance
Fenced back yard with a patio
Unfinished basement with independent entrance (great for storage)
Shed (great for storage)
Driveway and plenty of street parking

Master Bath:
Largest shower with glass sliding doors
Double sink vanity
Independent heating source

Second Bath:
Large skylight (full natural light)
Full size deep tub with shower
Access to the laundry washer and dryer

Kitchen:
Stainless steel appliances
Quartz countertop
Solid wood cabinets

Living Room Area:
Built in bookshelves
Can fit up to a 50 TV
Can fit large furniture

Dining Area:
Open concept with kitchen
Large bay window

Neighborhood Perks:
2-minute walk to the Food Lion grocery store
4-minute walk to town park
5-minute drive to the new Laurel Towne Centre (visittcl.com)
Regal cinema movie theatre
Harris Teeter & giant grocery stores

Utilities (paid by tenant):
FIOS ready

Lawn care
Tenant is responsible for lawn and yard maintenance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236639
Property Id 236639

(RLNE5613973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 908 Carroll Ave have any available units?
908 Carroll Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 908 Carroll Ave have?
Some of 908 Carroll Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 908 Carroll Ave currently offering any rent specials?
908 Carroll Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 908 Carroll Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 908 Carroll Ave is pet friendly.
Does 908 Carroll Ave offer parking?
No, 908 Carroll Ave does not offer parking.
Does 908 Carroll Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 908 Carroll Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 908 Carroll Ave have a pool?
No, 908 Carroll Ave does not have a pool.
Does 908 Carroll Ave have accessible units?
No, 908 Carroll Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 908 Carroll Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 908 Carroll Ave has units with dishwashers.

