908 Carroll Ave

Available 03/15/20 Beautiful home in a perfect location - Property Id: 236639



Open concept kitchen and living area

Large den with independent entrance

Fenced back yard with a patio

Unfinished basement with independent entrance (great for storage)

Shed (great for storage)

Driveway and plenty of street parking



Master Bath:

Largest shower with glass sliding doors

Double sink vanity

Independent heating source



Second Bath:

Large skylight (full natural light)

Full size deep tub with shower

Access to the laundry washer and dryer



Kitchen:

Stainless steel appliances

Quartz countertop

Solid wood cabinets



Living Room Area:

Built in bookshelves

Can fit up to a 50 TV

Can fit large furniture



Dining Area:

Open concept with kitchen

Large bay window



Neighborhood Perks:

2-minute walk to the Food Lion grocery store

4-minute walk to town park

5-minute drive to the new Laurel Towne Centre (visittcl.com)

Regal cinema movie theatre

Harris Teeter & giant grocery stores



Utilities (paid by tenant):

FIOS ready



Lawn care

Tenant is responsible for lawn and yard maintenance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/236639

