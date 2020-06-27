This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath, 3 level townhome is READY to RENT ! Recent upgrades. The summer season will soon come to an end. Enjoy the community amenities, tot lot/playground, swimming, tennis & basketball.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8229 LONDONDERRY COURT have any available units?
8229 LONDONDERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 8229 LONDONDERRY COURT have?
Some of 8229 LONDONDERRY COURT's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8229 LONDONDERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8229 LONDONDERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.