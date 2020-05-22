All apartments in Laurel
Last updated November 23 2019 at 1:09 AM

8114 LONDONDERRY COURT

8114 Londonderry Court · No Longer Available
Location

8114 Londonderry Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Bedroom and One Bath Only for Rent. No Kitchen use and No Laundry use. .Owner Lives Upstairs. Shared Townhome.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT have any available units?
8114 LONDONDERRY COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
Is 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT currently offering any rent specials?
8114 LONDONDERRY COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT pet-friendly?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT offer parking?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT does not offer parking.
Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT have a pool?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT does not have a pool.
Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT have accessible units?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 8114 LONDONDERRY COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
