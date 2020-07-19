All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 7656 N. Arbory Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
7656 N. Arbory Way
Last updated April 5 2019 at 9:51 AM

7656 N. Arbory Way

7656 N Arbory Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7656 N Arbory Way, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath Condo available in convenient Laurel, MD location! - Beautiful 2 Bedroom/1 Bath condo available in Laurel, Maryland! This condo features a spacious fully equipped eat-in kitchen to include, dishwasher, garbage disposal, stove/oven, refrigerator and microwave. There is also a full sized washer and dryer. Lower level of condo has a tiled floor entryway with coat closet. The living room/dining room combo is fully carpeted with a decorated fireplace. There is plenty of closet storage and a full half bath with tiled flooring, tub and shower. The backyard is fully fenced with patio for entertaining.

No Pets.

Call Tiffany Johnson at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment (301)-789-6991 or email: TiffanyJ@baymgmtgroup.com.

Here is the link to apply online:
http://www.baymgmtgroup.com/laurel-md-rental-listings/laurel-single-family/

Proof of renters insurance required.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, and a clean criminal background check.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4510118)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7656 N. Arbory Way have any available units?
7656 N. Arbory Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7656 N. Arbory Way have?
Some of 7656 N. Arbory Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7656 N. Arbory Way currently offering any rent specials?
7656 N. Arbory Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7656 N. Arbory Way pet-friendly?
No, 7656 N. Arbory Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7656 N. Arbory Way offer parking?
No, 7656 N. Arbory Way does not offer parking.
Does 7656 N. Arbory Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7656 N. Arbory Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7656 N. Arbory Way have a pool?
No, 7656 N. Arbory Way does not have a pool.
Does 7656 N. Arbory Way have accessible units?
No, 7656 N. Arbory Way does not have accessible units.
Does 7656 N. Arbory Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7656 N. Arbory Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College