Laurel, MD
7615 HAINES COURT
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 AM

7615 HAINES COURT

7615 Haines Court · No Longer Available
Location

7615 Haines Court, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
3 bedroom end unit townhome with large fenced in back yard with brick patio. Nice kitchen with built in granite table top and granite counter tops overlooking dining room with French doors leading to back yard. Living room with fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level with hardwood flooring. This home will rent quickly. Great location in Laurel.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7615 HAINES COURT have any available units?
7615 HAINES COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7615 HAINES COURT have?
Some of 7615 HAINES COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7615 HAINES COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7615 HAINES COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7615 HAINES COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7615 HAINES COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 7615 HAINES COURT offer parking?
No, 7615 HAINES COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7615 HAINES COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7615 HAINES COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7615 HAINES COURT have a pool?
No, 7615 HAINES COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7615 HAINES COURT have accessible units?
No, 7615 HAINES COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7615 HAINES COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7615 HAINES COURT has units with dishwashers.

