7615 HAINES COURT

3 bedroom end unit townhome with large fenced in back yard with brick patio. Nice kitchen with built in granite table top and granite counter tops overlooking dining room with French doors leading to back yard. Living room with fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level with hardwood flooring. This home will rent quickly. Great location in Laurel.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
