7615 HAINES COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities

3 bedroom end unit townhome with large fenced in back yard with brick patio. Nice kitchen with built in granite table top and granite counter tops overlooking dining room with French doors leading to back yard. Living room with fireplace. 3 spacious bedrooms on upper level with hardwood flooring. This home will rent quickly. Great location in Laurel.