Spacious home with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. gourmet kitchen with granite countertop. Hardwood floor main level. Bright family room and sunroom great for family entertainment. House has solar system which greatly reduce your electric bill. Looking for long term stable tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY have any available units?
7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY have?
Some of 7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY currently offering any rent specials?
7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.