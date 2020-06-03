7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Spacious home with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. gourmet kitchen with granite countertop. Hardwood floor main level. Bright family room and sunroom great for family entertainment. House has solar system which greatly reduce your electric bill. Looking for long term stable tenants.