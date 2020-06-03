All apartments in Laurel
Last updated October 16 2019 at 3:43 AM

7403 OLIVE BRANCH WAY

7403 Olive Branch Way · No Longer Available
Location

7403 Olive Branch Way, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Spacious home with 4 beds and 3.5 baths. gourmet kitchen with granite countertop. Hardwood floor main level. Bright family room and sunroom great for family entertainment. House has solar system which greatly reduce your electric bill. Looking for long term stable tenants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

