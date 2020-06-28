Rent Calculator
Laurel, MD
610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE
610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE
610 Fairlawn Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
610 Fairlawn Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Move in ready ! Property offers 2 car driveway. Corner kitchen greets you upon entry. Cozy living room with a wood burning fireplace. Fenced backyard with ample space to play or host.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE have any available units?
610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 FAIRLAWN AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
