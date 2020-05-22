423 GORMAN AVENUE

WELCOME HOME! GORGEOUS UPDATED END-UNIT TOWN HOME WITH 4-LEVEL FLOOR PLAN*LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*OPEN FORMAL DININGROOM*LUXURIOIUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FIREPLACE AND ~SKY-HIGH~ CEILINGS*MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET*FULL MASTER BATH*FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER/DRYER*FENCED BACKYARD W/ PRIVATE DECK* CLOSE TO COMMUTER ROUTES* NEAR GREAT SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS* WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
