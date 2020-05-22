All apartments in Laurel
Last updated March 28 2019 at 8:53 AM

423 GORMAN AVENUE

423 Gorman Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

423 Gorman Avenue, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
WELCOME HOME! GORGEOUS UPDATED END-UNIT TOWN HOME WITH 4-LEVEL FLOOR PLAN*LARGE EAT-IN KITCHEN W/STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES*OPEN FORMAL DININGROOM*LUXURIOIUS LIVING ROOM WITH WOOD FIREPLACE AND ~SKY-HIGH~ CEILINGS*MASTER WITH WALK-IN CLOSET*FULL MASTER BATH*FINISHED BASEMENT WITH WASHER/DRYER*FENCED BACKYARD W/ PRIVATE DECK* CLOSE TO COMMUTER ROUTES* NEAR GREAT SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS* WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 423 GORMAN AVENUE have any available units?
423 GORMAN AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 423 GORMAN AVENUE have?
Some of 423 GORMAN AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 423 GORMAN AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
423 GORMAN AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 423 GORMAN AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 423 GORMAN AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 423 GORMAN AVENUE offer parking?
No, 423 GORMAN AVENUE does not offer parking.
Does 423 GORMAN AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 423 GORMAN AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 423 GORMAN AVENUE have a pool?
No, 423 GORMAN AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 423 GORMAN AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 423 GORMAN AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 423 GORMAN AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 423 GORMAN AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
