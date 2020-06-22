Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15800 MILLBROOK LN #101
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15800 MILLBROOK LN #101
15800 Millbrook Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
15800 Millbrook Lane, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This 3br, 2.5ba end unit townhouse is available accommodate it's new tenants.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 have any available units?
15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 currently offering any rent specials?
15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 pet-friendly?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 offer parking?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 does not offer parking.
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 have a pool?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 does not have a pool.
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 have accessible units?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 15800 MILLBROOK LN #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
