All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 15712 DORSET ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15712 DORSET ROAD
Last updated August 9 2019 at 3:18 PM

15712 DORSET ROAD

15712 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

15712 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Meticulously renovated 3BR 2BA 1230 SFT Ground level condo in Brookmill community. Renovated Kitchen w/new cherry cabinets, Granite counter, new ceramic floor & new SS appliances, Separate Dining. Large Living Room w/gleaming H/W floors, moldings and recess lights. Large MBR w/two walk-in-closets, att. ren. full bath and sep. sink. Two large Bed rooms w/new hall way bath. Upgraded closets, new stack washer/dryer. LR, DR, and all 3 BRs have gleamed cherry H/W floors. Fresh paint, moldings. Shows well. Close to 95, several major routes, Laurel Town Center, shopping and amenities. Water and Sewere are included in the rent. Agent is the Owner. **** Please get a real estate agent for showings. I don't represent tenants ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15712 DORSET ROAD have any available units?
15712 DORSET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15712 DORSET ROAD have?
Some of 15712 DORSET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15712 DORSET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15712 DORSET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15712 DORSET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15712 DORSET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15712 DORSET ROAD offer parking?
No, 15712 DORSET ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15712 DORSET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15712 DORSET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15712 DORSET ROAD have a pool?
No, 15712 DORSET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15712 DORSET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15712 DORSET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15712 DORSET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15712 DORSET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Concord Park at Russett
7903 Orion Cir
Laurel, MD 20724
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Ashbury Court
10095 Washington Blvd N
Laurel, MD 20723
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Court Apartments
321 Thomas Dr
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VAMilford Mill, MDSuitland, MDWoodlawn, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College