15712 DORSET ROAD

Amenities
Meticulously renovated 3BR 2BA 1230 SFT Ground level condo in Brookmill community. Renovated Kitchen w/new cherry cabinets, Granite counter, new ceramic floor & new SS appliances, Separate Dining. Large Living Room w/gleaming H/W floors, moldings and recess lights. Large MBR w/two walk-in-closets, att. ren. full bath and sep. sink. Two large Bed rooms w/new hall way bath. Upgraded closets, new stack washer/dryer. LR, DR, and all 3 BRs have gleamed cherry H/W floors. Fresh paint, moldings. Shows well. Close to 95, several major routes, Laurel Town Center, shopping and amenities. Water and Sewere are included in the rent. Agent is the Owner. **** Please get a real estate agent for showings. I don't represent tenants ***