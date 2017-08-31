Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
15704 DORSET ROAD
Last updated June 28 2019 at 6:14 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15704 DORSET ROAD
15704 Dorset Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
15704 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
in unit laundry
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
Welcome Home! Spacious 1 bedroom condo with a den. First floor but not located on the ground. Washer and dryer inside the unit.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD have any available units?
15704 DORSET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 15704 DORSET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15704 DORSET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15704 DORSET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15704 DORSET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD offer parking?
No, 15704 DORSET ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15704 DORSET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD have a pool?
No, 15704 DORSET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15704 DORSET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
No, 15704 DORSET ROAD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15704 DORSET ROAD have units with air conditioning?
No, 15704 DORSET ROAD does not have units with air conditioning.
