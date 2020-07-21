All apartments in Laurel
Laurel, MD
15627 Millbrook Lane - 1
Last updated January 3 2020 at 9:37 AM

15627 Millbrook Lane - 1

15627 Millbrook Lane · No Longer Available
Location

15627 Millbrook Lane, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, finished basement, washing machine and dryer, central air and heat, Home warranty on all appliances. small private fenced patio.
Unit features
Air conditioning, Balcony, deck, patio, Cable ready, Carport, Dishwasher, Fenced yard, Hardwood floors, Heat - electric, Heat - gas, Laundry room / hookups, Microwave, Oven / range, Refrigerator, Walk-in closets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 have any available units?
15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 have?
Some of 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 offers parking.
Does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 have a pool?
No, 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 does not have a pool.
Does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 have accessible units?
No, 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15627 Millbrook Lane - 1 has units with dishwashers.
