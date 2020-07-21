All apartments in Laurel
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15611 DORSET ROAD

15611 Dorset Road · No Longer Available
Location

15611 Dorset Road, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Spacious & Bright! This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is move-in ready with new carpet, fresh paint, washer/dryer in-unit, patio overlooking lake area, nearby playground area and 2-car permitted parking!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15611 DORSET ROAD have any available units?
15611 DORSET ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15611 DORSET ROAD have?
Some of 15611 DORSET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15611 DORSET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15611 DORSET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15611 DORSET ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 15611 DORSET ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15611 DORSET ROAD offer parking?
Yes, 15611 DORSET ROAD offers parking.
Does 15611 DORSET ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15611 DORSET ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15611 DORSET ROAD have a pool?
No, 15611 DORSET ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 15611 DORSET ROAD have accessible units?
No, 15611 DORSET ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 15611 DORSET ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15611 DORSET ROAD has units with dishwashers.
