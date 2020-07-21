Spacious & Bright! This large 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment is move-in ready with new carpet, fresh paint, washer/dryer in-unit, patio overlooking lake area, nearby playground area and 2-car permitted parking!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15611 DORSET ROAD have any available units?
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
What amenities does 15611 DORSET ROAD have?
Some of 15611 DORSET ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15611 DORSET ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
15611 DORSET ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.