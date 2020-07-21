All apartments in Laurel
15507 Casulas Way
Last updated January 17 2020 at 4:12 PM

15507 Casulas Way

15507 Casulas Way · No Longer Available
Location

15507 Casulas Way, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 02/01/20 Spacious 3BR/3 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Welcome home to a split-level foyer with immediate access to the carpeted living area. Separate tiled dining area with access to the massive deck which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Galley style kitchen with ample counter space, cabinetry, and updated appliances. The master bedroom offers great closet space, and a master bath. There are two additional bedrooms as well as a hall bath! Enjoy additional living space in the finished lower level of the home with a decorative fireplace and full bathroom! Massive backyard as well to take advantage of.

Smalls pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/

(RLNE5453126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15507 Casulas Way have any available units?
15507 Casulas Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15507 Casulas Way have?
Some of 15507 Casulas Way's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15507 Casulas Way currently offering any rent specials?
15507 Casulas Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15507 Casulas Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 15507 Casulas Way is pet friendly.
Does 15507 Casulas Way offer parking?
No, 15507 Casulas Way does not offer parking.
Does 15507 Casulas Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15507 Casulas Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15507 Casulas Way have a pool?
No, 15507 Casulas Way does not have a pool.
Does 15507 Casulas Way have accessible units?
No, 15507 Casulas Way does not have accessible units.
Does 15507 Casulas Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 15507 Casulas Way does not have units with dishwashers.
