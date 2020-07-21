15507 Casulas Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 02/01/20 Spacious 3BR/3 BA Single Family Home in Laurel! Welcome home to a split-level foyer with immediate access to the carpeted living area. Separate tiled dining area with access to the massive deck which is great for relaxing or entertaining. Galley style kitchen with ample counter space, cabinetry, and updated appliances. The master bedroom offers great closet space, and a master bath. There are two additional bedrooms as well as a hall bath! Enjoy additional living space in the finished lower level of the home with a decorative fireplace and full bathroom! Massive backyard as well to take advantage of.



Smalls pets considered on a case by case basis with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Eryn at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 301-651-4942 or email echaney@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-prince-georges-county-md/



(RLNE5453126)