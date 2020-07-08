15444 ARBORY WAY #221

THIS IS A PERFECT 10!!! Beautifully Renovated Kitchen Granite Counter Tops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Amazing Laminate Floors throughout the main level that give you the feel of Hardwood Floors! Freshly Painted and New Carpet! Front Load Washer and Dryer! Bathrooms Remodeled! Recessed Lighting! Custom Closets! Community Pool! Large Bedrooms! Fabulous Home!!! Absolutely Fabulous Home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.
