15444 ARBORY WAY #221

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool

THIS IS A PERFECT 10!!! Beautifully Renovated Kitchen Granite Counter Tops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Amazing Laminate Floors throughout the main level that give you the feel of Hardwood Floors! Freshly Painted and New Carpet! Front Load Washer and Dryer! Bathrooms Remodeled! Recessed Lighting! Custom Closets! Community Pool! Large Bedrooms! Fabulous Home!!! Absolutely Fabulous Home!