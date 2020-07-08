All apartments in Laurel
Last updated November 12 2019 at 6:20 AM

15444 ARBORY WAY #221

15444 Arbory Way · No Longer Available
Location

15444 Arbory Way, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
THIS IS A PERFECT 10!!! Beautifully Renovated Kitchen Granite Counter Tops! Stainless Steel Appliances! Amazing Laminate Floors throughout the main level that give you the feel of Hardwood Floors! Freshly Painted and New Carpet! Front Load Washer and Dryer! Bathrooms Remodeled! Recessed Lighting! Custom Closets! Community Pool! Large Bedrooms! Fabulous Home!!! Absolutely Fabulous Home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 have any available units?
15444 ARBORY WAY #221 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 have?
Some of 15444 ARBORY WAY #221's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 currently offering any rent specials?
15444 ARBORY WAY #221 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 pet-friendly?
No, 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 offer parking?
Yes, 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 offers parking.
Does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 have a pool?
Yes, 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 has a pool.
Does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 have accessible units?
No, 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 does not have accessible units.
Does 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15444 ARBORY WAY #221 has units with dishwashers.

