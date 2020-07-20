Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 14314 DOVER COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14314 DOVER COURT
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 13
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14314 DOVER COURT
14314 Dover Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Laurel Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14314 Dover Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
Move In Ready! In the heart of Laurel. Walking distance to the Lake, Shopping, publc transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14314 DOVER COURT have any available units?
14314 DOVER COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14314 DOVER COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14314 DOVER COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14314 DOVER COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14314 DOVER COURT offer parking?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14314 DOVER COURT have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14314 DOVER COURT have a pool?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14314 DOVER COURT have accessible units?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14314 DOVER COURT have units with dishwashers?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14314 DOVER COURT have units with air conditioning?
No, 14314 DOVER COURT does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Similar Pages
Laurel 1 Bedrooms
Laurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Milford Mill, MD
Suitland, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Laurel Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College