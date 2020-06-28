Rent Calculator
14313 RUNABOUT COURT
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:15 AM
1 of 29
14313 RUNABOUT COURT
14313 Runabout Court
·
No Longer Available
Location
14313 Runabout Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
ceiling fan
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT have any available units?
14313 RUNABOUT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT have?
Some of 14313 RUNABOUT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14313 RUNABOUT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14313 RUNABOUT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14313 RUNABOUT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14313 RUNABOUT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT offer parking?
No, 14313 RUNABOUT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14313 RUNABOUT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT have a pool?
No, 14313 RUNABOUT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT have accessible units?
No, 14313 RUNABOUT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14313 RUNABOUT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14313 RUNABOUT COURT has units with dishwashers.
