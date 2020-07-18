Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 14311 RUNABOUT COURT.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14311 RUNABOUT COURT
Last updated May 2 2019 at 2:05 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14311 RUNABOUT COURT
14311 Runabout Court
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Laurel Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14311 Runabout Court, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Beautiful 2br 2ba top level condo with sky lights through out, cozy fireplace, washer/dryer and balcony. Close to 95 and 295. Walking distance to shopping.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT have any available units?
14311 RUNABOUT COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT have?
Some of 14311 RUNABOUT COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 14311 RUNABOUT COURT currently offering any rent specials?
14311 RUNABOUT COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 RUNABOUT COURT pet-friendly?
No, 14311 RUNABOUT COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT offer parking?
No, 14311 RUNABOUT COURT does not offer parking.
Does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14311 RUNABOUT COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT have a pool?
No, 14311 RUNABOUT COURT does not have a pool.
Does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT have accessible units?
No, 14311 RUNABOUT COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 RUNABOUT COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14311 RUNABOUT COURT has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Duvall Westside
14100 West Side Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Tower Apartments
200 Fort Meade Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Camden Russett
8500 Summit View Rd
Laurel, MD 20724
Similar Pages
Laurel 1 Bedrooms
Laurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Pet Friendly Places
Laurel Studio Apartments
Anne Arundel County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Milford Mill, MD
Suitland, MD
Woodlawn, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Laurel Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College