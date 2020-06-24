Rent Calculator
Last updated July 2 2019 at 10:00 AM
14201 OXFORD DRIVE
14201 Oxford Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
14201 Oxford Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Totally remodeled / renovated 3Br 2 half Ba end-unit townhouse in sort after community. Close to every public amenity. Available for move in on 07/01/19.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE have any available units?
14201 OXFORD DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14201 OXFORD DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14201 OXFORD DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14201 OXFORD DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14201 OXFORD DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14201 OXFORD DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
