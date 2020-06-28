Rent Calculator
Last updated December 27 2019 at 2:29 PM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14104 BOWSPRIT LANE
14104 Bowsprit Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
14104 Bowsprit Lane, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Mid Rise Condo, Fresh paint throughout, upstairs loft and storage, hardwood floors, contemporary design, spiral staircase, close to shopping, entertaining and close to highway for easy commuting.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE have any available units?
14104 BOWSPRIT LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE currently offering any rent specials?
14104 BOWSPRIT LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE pet-friendly?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE offer parking?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE does not offer parking.
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE have a pool?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE does not have a pool.
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE have accessible units?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14104 BOWSPRIT LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
