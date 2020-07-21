Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14067 Vista Drive #129C
Last updated August 6 2019 at 10:57 AM
1 of 15
14067 Vista Drive #129C
14067 Vista Drive
No Longer Available
Location
14067 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
14067 Vista Drive #129C Available 08/15/19 Laurel Lakes Condo - Very nice top level 1 bedroom condo with loft. Close to shopping and major commuter routes 95, 32 & rt 1
(RLNE2374492)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C have any available units?
14067 Vista Drive #129C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14067 Vista Drive #129C currently offering any rent specials?
14067 Vista Drive #129C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14067 Vista Drive #129C pet-friendly?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C offer parking?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C does not offer parking.
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C have a pool?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C does not have a pool.
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C have accessible units?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C does not have accessible units.
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C have units with dishwashers?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14067 Vista Drive #129C have units with air conditioning?
No, 14067 Vista Drive #129C does not have units with air conditioning.
