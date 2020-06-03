14063 VISTA DRIVE.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Cozy top floor unit with vaulted ceilings, this is a one bedroom with a loft that can be used as a guest bedroom as it has a walk in closet. Modern unit with sprinkle system, separate dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace. Right across street the Laurel town center with lots of shops, restaurants. Easy access to major highways, 495, 295, ICC. Public transportation. Tenant occupied until end of May, should be available shortly after for a 1 or 2 years lease. No showings allowed until tenant vacates, see pictures and short video. Owners prefer applicants with credit scores above 640, lack of credit history may be considered on a case by case, contact me with questions.