Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

14063 VISTA DRIVE

Location

14063 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Cozy top floor unit with vaulted ceilings, this is a one bedroom with a loft that can be used as a guest bedroom as it has a walk in closet. Modern unit with sprinkle system, separate dining room, living room with wood burning fireplace. Right across street the Laurel town center with lots of shops, restaurants. Easy access to major highways, 495, 295, ICC. Public transportation. Tenant occupied until end of May, should be available shortly after for a 1 or 2 years lease. No showings allowed until tenant vacates, see pictures and short video. Owners prefer applicants with credit scores above 640, lack of credit history may be considered on a case by case, contact me with questions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 14063 VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
14063 VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 14063 VISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 14063 VISTA DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14063 VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14063 VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14063 VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14063 VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 14063 VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14063 VISTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14063 VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14063 VISTA DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14063 VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14063 VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14063 VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14063 VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14063 VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14063 VISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.

