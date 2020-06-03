14046 VISTAS DRIVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher ceiling fan fireplace range

Contemporary 1 bedroom unit with loft! Beautiful cathedral ceilings! Modern kitchen! Fireplace in living room! Spiral staircase leading to loft with more living space! Washer/dryer in unit! Nice deck area right off the dining room! See photos!