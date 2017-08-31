Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 14015 JUSTIN WAY.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14015 JUSTIN WAY
Last updated April 6 2020 at 8:13 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14015 JUSTIN WAY
14015 Justin Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Laurel Lakes
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Location
14015 Justin Way, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
FULLY RENOVATED 2BR/1BA CONDO IN LAUREL. NEW WOOD FLOORING, NEW KITCHEN, SS APPLIANCES, NEW DESIGNER TILE, & FRESH PAINT. 1 CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL PARKING. MOVE IN READY! UTILITIES NOT INCLUDED.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY have any available units?
14015 JUSTIN WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14015 JUSTIN WAY currently offering any rent specials?
14015 JUSTIN WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14015 JUSTIN WAY pet-friendly?
No, 14015 JUSTIN WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY offer parking?
Yes, 14015 JUSTIN WAY offers parking.
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14015 JUSTIN WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY have a pool?
No, 14015 JUSTIN WAY does not have a pool.
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY have accessible units?
No, 14015 JUSTIN WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 14015 JUSTIN WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14015 JUSTIN WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 14015 JUSTIN WAY does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Evergreens at Laurel
11737 S Laurel Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
The Points at Laurel Lakes
8220 Marymont Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Avalon Laurel
6900 Andersons Way
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Tall Oaks
3515 Leslie Way
Laurel, MD 20724
Middletowne & The Dona
14800 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr
Laurel, MD 20707
Similar Pages
Laurel 1 Bedrooms
Laurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with Parking
Laurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly Places
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Washington, DC
Baltimore, MD
Arlington, VA
Alexandria, VA
Columbia, MD
Silver Spring, MD
Glen Burnie, MD
Rockville, MD
Bethesda, MD
Gaithersburg, MD
Towson, MD
North Bethesda, MD
Wheaton, MD
Odenton, MD
Hyattsville, MD
Catonsville, MD
Pikesville, MD
Severn, MD
Bowie, MD
College Park, MD
McLean, VA
Suitland, MD
Milford Mill, MD
Chillum, MD
Nearby Neighborhoods
Laurel Lakes
Apartments Near Colleges
Towson University
Baltimore City Community College
University of Baltimore
Coppin State University
Goucher College