Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
14012 VISTA DRIVE
Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
14012 VISTA DRIVE
14012 Vista Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
Laurel Lakes
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
14012 Vista Drive, Laurel, MD 20707
Laurel Lakes
Amenities
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Absolutely Stunning 1 bedroom and loft that has been completely renovated.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE have any available units?
14012 VISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
Is 14012 VISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14012 VISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14012 VISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE offer parking?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE have a pool?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14012 VISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14012 VISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
