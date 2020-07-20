Rent Calculator
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE
13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE
13929 Chadsworth Terrace
Laurel
Apartments with Parking
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms
Apartments with Pool
Location
13929 Chadsworth Terrace, Laurel, MD 20707
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Bright, sunny. Open floor plan at the end of the street. Private. Lovely view to pond. Six bedrooms. Four Bathrooms. Close to 95/200. Great shops & restaurants nearby. Exciting development of the area
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE have any available units?
13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Laurel, MD
.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Laurel Rent Report
.
What amenities does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE have?
Some of 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Laurel
.
Does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13929 CHADSWORTH TERRACE has units with dishwashers.
