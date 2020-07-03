1127 Westview Terr

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher parking recently renovated playground

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground

Charming 2br newly renovated interior with a great location between Baltimore and Washington DC. Minutes to B/W Parkway or I-95. Close to Columbia, and Fort Meade. Very close to shopping, major highways, hospitals, colleges.



Floor Plan Features

* Refrigerator

* Separate Dining Room

* own backyard and front garden

* Disposal

* View

* Woodlike Floors

* Carpeting

* Dishwasher

* Washer/Dryer



Property Amenities

* Laundry

* Near Public Transit

* Parking

* Playground



Lease Terms: 1-Year Lease.



Parking: Available.