All apartments in Laurel
Find more places like 1127 Westview Terr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Laurel, MD
/
1127 Westview Terr
Last updated January 10 2020 at 9:45 AM

1127 Westview Terr

1127 Westview Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Laurel
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1127 Westview Terrace, Laurel, MD 20707

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Charming 2br newly renovated interior with a great location between Baltimore and Washington DC. Minutes to B/W Parkway or I-95. Close to Columbia, and Fort Meade. Very close to shopping, major highways, hospitals, colleges.

Floor Plan Features
* Refrigerator
* Separate Dining Room
* own backyard and front garden
* Disposal
* View
* Woodlike Floors
* Carpeting
* Dishwasher
* Washer/Dryer

Property Amenities
* Laundry
* Near Public Transit
* Parking
* Playground

Lease Terms: 1-Year Lease.

Parking: Available.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 Westview Terr have any available units?
1127 Westview Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Laurel, MD.
How much is rent in Laurel, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Laurel Rent Report.
What amenities does 1127 Westview Terr have?
Some of 1127 Westview Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1127 Westview Terr currently offering any rent specials?
1127 Westview Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 Westview Terr pet-friendly?
No, 1127 Westview Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Laurel.
Does 1127 Westview Terr offer parking?
Yes, 1127 Westview Terr offers parking.
Does 1127 Westview Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1127 Westview Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 Westview Terr have a pool?
No, 1127 Westview Terr does not have a pool.
Does 1127 Westview Terr have accessible units?
No, 1127 Westview Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 Westview Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1127 Westview Terr has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fox Rest Apartments
13913 Briarwood Dr
Laurel, MD 20708
Avondale
8301 Ashford Blvd
Laurel, MD 20707
Windsor at Contee Crossing
7810 Contee Rd
Laurel, MD 20707
Cross Creek
810 Kay Ct
Laurel, MD 20707
Evolution at Towne Centre
14725 4th St
Laurel, MD 20707
Patuxent Place
531 Main St
Laurel, MD 20707
Crestleigh
9556 Muirkirk Rd
Laurel, MD 20708
Steward Manor
106 Morris Dr
Laurel, MD 20707

Similar Pages

Laurel 1 BedroomsLaurel 2 Bedrooms
Laurel Apartments with ParkingLaurel Apartments with Pool
Laurel Pet Friendly PlacesAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MD
Pikesville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDMcLean, VASuitland, MDMilford Mill, MDChillum, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Laurel Lakes

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College