Largo, MD
804 DARIEN PLACE
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

804 DARIEN PLACE

804 Darien Place · No Longer Available
Location

804 Darien Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
stainless steel
basketball court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
hot tub
media room
Spacious home with beautiful crown and chair molding. Features stainless steel. Hardwood Floors. Theater Room. Sunroom. Walkout finished basement. Bar top. Hot tub. Two kitchens. Washer & dryer. Basketball court. Outside wood burning fireplace. Fenced backyard.Virtual Appointments Now Available! Contact the showing contact on this listing to book a virtual appointment through Skype or Facetime.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have any available units?
804 DARIEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 804 DARIEN PLACE have?
Some of 804 DARIEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 DARIEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
804 DARIEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 804 DARIEN PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 804 DARIEN PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE offer parking?
No, 804 DARIEN PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 804 DARIEN PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have a pool?
No, 804 DARIEN PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have accessible units?
No, 804 DARIEN PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 804 DARIEN PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 804 DARIEN PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
