Spacious home with beautiful crown and chair molding. Features stainless steel. Hardwood Floors. Theater Room. Sunroom. Walkout finished basement. Bar top. Hot tub. Two kitchens. Washer & dryer. Basketball court. Outside wood burning fireplace. Fenced backyard.Virtual Appointments Now Available! Contact the showing contact on this listing to book a virtual appointment through Skype or Facetime.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 804 DARIEN PLACE have any available units?
804 DARIEN PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 804 DARIEN PLACE have?
Some of 804 DARIEN PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 804 DARIEN PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
804 DARIEN PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.