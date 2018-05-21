All apartments in Largo
Last updated February 14 2020 at 4:18 PM

78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY

78 Cable Hollow Way · No Longer Available
Location

78 Cable Hollow Way, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Easy one level living in this cozy 2 bedroom 1 bath condo in lovely Cinnamon Ridge subdivision. Private fenced in yard of patio door. Min from metro and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have any available units?
78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY offer parking?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have a pool?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY have units with air conditioning?
No, 78 CABLE HOLLOW WAY does not have units with air conditioning.

