All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 702 PRITCHARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
702 PRITCHARD
Last updated May 24 2019 at 2:05 PM

702 PRITCHARD

702 Pritchard Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

702 Pritchard Ln, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Freshly painted nice cozy split level 3 bedroom and 1.5 bath ready for new tenant. At least 600 credit score.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 702 PRITCHARD have any available units?
702 PRITCHARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 702 PRITCHARD currently offering any rent specials?
702 PRITCHARD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 702 PRITCHARD pet-friendly?
No, 702 PRITCHARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 702 PRITCHARD offer parking?
No, 702 PRITCHARD does not offer parking.
Does 702 PRITCHARD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 702 PRITCHARD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 702 PRITCHARD have a pool?
No, 702 PRITCHARD does not have a pool.
Does 702 PRITCHARD have accessible units?
No, 702 PRITCHARD does not have accessible units.
Does 702 PRITCHARD have units with dishwashers?
No, 702 PRITCHARD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 702 PRITCHARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 702 PRITCHARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo Accessible Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park