All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 7:20 AM

204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE

204 Harry S Truman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all

Location

204 Harry S Truman Drive, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely 2 bedroom townhouse. Renovated Kitchen a and freshly painted. Hardwood floors on main level

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have any available units?
204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 204 HARRY S TRUMAN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 Bedroom ApartmentsLargo 2 Bedroom Apartments
Largo Apartments with BalconiesLargo Apartments with Gyms
Largo Apartments with PoolsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWaldorf, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDLanham, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDMarlton, MDCapitol Heights, MDCheverly, MD
Peppermill Village, MDSeat Pleasant, MDNorth Laurel, MDNational Harbor, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDFulton, MDSeven Corners, VAIlchester, MDDeale, MDTakoma Park, MDSummerfield, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park