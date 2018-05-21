All apartments in Largo
Last updated February 19 2020 at 3:40 AM

10249 PRINCE PLACE

10249 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10249 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Nicely renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo with new carpet, washer/dryer, spacious rooms and plenty of closet space. Close to shopping and PG Community College. Go and show!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10249 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10249 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10249 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10249 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10249 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10249 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10249 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10249 PRINCE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10249 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10249 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10249 PRINCE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10249 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10249 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

