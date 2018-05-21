All apartments in Largo
Largo, MD
10239 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:54 PM

10239 PRINCE PLACE

10239 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10239 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Available immediately. Top floor spacious 1 BR w/double balcony. Walking distance to Prince Georges Community College, public transportation, two metro stations, shopping, Beltway, downtown DC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

