FULLY RENOVATED 2BR/2BA CONDO AT THE PINES. NEW HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEW DESIGNER TILE, NEW SOLID WOOD CABINETS, NEW GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, NEW SS APPLIANCES, NEW VANITIES, NEW CARPET, & FRESH PAINT. TENANT PAYS ELECTRIC AND GAS. MOVE IN READY!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10236 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10236 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10236 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10236 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
