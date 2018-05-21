New Carpet, paint, and kitchen! Very spacious 2 bedroom 2 Full Bath condo available now. Full size washer\dryer included. Super convenient location within walking distance to Prince Georges Community College and public transportation.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10230 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10230 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10230 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.