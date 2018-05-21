All apartments in Largo
Last updated March 24 2020 at 7:18 AM

10230 PRINCE PLACE

10230 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Location

10230 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
New Carpet, paint, and kitchen! Very spacious 2 bedroom 2 Full Bath condo available now. Full size washer\dryer included. Super convenient location within walking distance to Prince Georges Community College and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10230 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
Is 10230 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10230 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10230 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10230 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10230 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10230 PRINCE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10230 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10230 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 10230 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10230 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10230 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
