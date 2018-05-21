Beautiful updated condo unit on the top level with a large master bedroom and bath. Beautiful kitchen, large living room with a balcony, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer and new carpet.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
What amenities does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10135 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
