All apartments in Largo
Find more places like 10135 PRINCE PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Largo, MD
/
10135 PRINCE PLACE
Last updated August 25 2019 at 3:20 AM

10135 PRINCE PLACE

10135 Prince Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Largo
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

10135 Prince Place, Largo, MD 20774

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful updated condo unit on the top level with a large master bedroom and bath. Beautiful kitchen, large living room with a balcony, separate dining area, full size washer and dryer and new carpet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have any available units?
10135 PRINCE PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Largo, MD.
What amenities does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have?
Some of 10135 PRINCE PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10135 PRINCE PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
10135 PRINCE PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10135 PRINCE PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 10135 PRINCE PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Largo.
Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE offer parking?
No, 10135 PRINCE PLACE does not offer parking.
Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10135 PRINCE PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have a pool?
No, 10135 PRINCE PLACE does not have a pool.
Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have accessible units?
No, 10135 PRINCE PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10135 PRINCE PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 10135 PRINCE PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 10135 PRINCE PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Tapestry Largo Station
9300 Lottsford Rd
Largo, MD 20774

Similar Pages

Largo 1 BedroomsLargo 2 Bedrooms
Largo 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsLargo Accessible Apartments
Largo Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VAAlexandria, VAColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDBethesda, MDNorth Bethesda, MDAnnapolis, MDWaldorf, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MDSevern, MDBowie, MDCollege Park, MDBladensburg, MDCapitol Heights, MDGlassmanor, MDSeabrook, MDTakoma Park, MDBurtonsville, MD
Mount Rainier, MDParole, MDHybla Valley, VAKingstowne, VAJessup, MDFort Belvoir, VASavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDSilver Hill, MDDistrict Heights, MDLanham, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Prince George's Community CollegeWashington Adventist University
Howard Community CollegeUniversity of Maryland-University College
University of Maryland-College Park